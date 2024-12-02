PTI protesters used brazilian shells, had militant links: DPO Attock

Attock District Police Officer (DPO) Ghias revealed on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters used Brazilian-made shells during violent attacks in the district.

He further disclosed that the protesters maintained constant communication through a wireless system to coordinate their actions.

Addressing a press conference, the DPO stated that the protesters opened fire on police pickets, forcing law enforcement officers to risk their lives to apprehend them. He noted that efforts to control the crowd in Attock led to violent clashes, resulting in numerous arrests.

The DPO highlighted the nationwide panic sparked by PTI's unexpected call for protests. Among the 1,150 detainees, he said, 89 individuals had no prior record in any national database.

Additionally, a video recovered from the mobile phone of one of the arrested individuals showed someone holding a police uniform, reflecting blatant disrespect for the police force.

The officer also revealed that dangerous chemicals were found in the protesters' vehicles and alleged that some of the detainees had links to militant organizations.