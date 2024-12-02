Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI temporarily reassigns representatives in Judicial Commission amid legal challenges

PTI temporarily reassigns representatives in Judicial Commission amid legal challenges
Web Desk
6:37 PM | December 02, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has temporarily reassigned its representatives in the Judicial Commission, party sources revealed on Monday.

Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as PTI’s representative from the Senate in the commission’s proceedings. Additionally, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa is expected to take over from Omar Ayub.

According to insiders, the changes were necessitated by the ongoing legal challenges faced by Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub, both of whom are currently dealing with multiple court cases and awaiting bail.

The party anticipates that once their legal matters are resolved, Faraz and Ayub will resume their roles as PTI representatives in the Judicial Commission.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024