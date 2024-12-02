PTI temporarily reassigns representatives in Judicial Commission amid legal challenges

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has temporarily reassigned its representatives in the Judicial Commission, party sources revealed on Monday.

Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as PTI’s representative from the Senate in the commission’s proceedings. Additionally, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa is expected to take over from Omar Ayub.

According to insiders, the changes were necessitated by the ongoing legal challenges faced by Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub, both of whom are currently dealing with multiple court cases and awaiting bail.

The party anticipates that once their legal matters are resolved, Faraz and Ayub will resume their roles as PTI representatives in the Judicial Commission.