Punjab government targets smoke-emitting vehicles to combat smog

The Punjab government has announced strict measures against vehicles contributing to air pollution, deciding to cancel route permits for smoke-emitting and malfunctioning vehicles. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Transport Department and Police to prevent such vehicles from operating on roads.

As part of the anti-smog campaign, the Environmental Department has banned heavy vehicles, trucks, and buses on Fridays and Sundays to reduce pollution and dust. Authorities have demolished six kilns in Okara, Lodhran, Vehari, and Sargodha and sealed three industrial units, including a steel rolling mill, a textile unit, and a rice mill.

Over 1,000 vehicles have been inspected, with 144 banned from operating, and 64 sand trolleys stopped for violating smog regulations. Water spraying and cleaning efforts are ongoing to control smog levels.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb noted that these measures are already showing positive results, emphasizing the need for a solid policy to ensure long-term environmental improvement. She stressed that citizen cooperation is crucial to creating a cleaner, healthier environment, predicting that current efforts could eliminate smog within the next 8 to 10 years.