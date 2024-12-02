Punjab traffic police issue over 841,000 driving licenses in November

The Punjab Traffic Police issued more than 841,000 driving licenses in November 2024, according to a performance report.

The report highlighted significant progress in license issuance across the province. Among the total, over 243,000 learner licenses were granted, while around 308,000 fresh driving licenses were issued. Additionally, approximately 284,000 licenses, including learner and regular categories, were renewed.

The spokesperson also noted that more than 4,500 international driving licenses were issued. Licensing centers in major cities operated 24/7 to accommodate the growing demand, said Additional IG Traffic.

In a separate initiative, the Punjab Traffic Police dedicated a full day to issuing driving licenses to rickshaw drivers. Special driving tests for rickshaw drivers will be conducted every Sunday at designated licensing centers across the province, following a meeting between Additional IG Traffic and the Secretary of Transport.

In 2023, Punjab achieved a record by issuing over 10 million driving licenses, an accomplishment announced by then-Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He praised the Punjab Police and PITB for their efforts in surpassing this milestone.