Railway police recover stolen materials; two held

KHANEWAL - Pakistan Railway Police, Khanewal Division, achieved a major breakthrough by recovering stolen railway materials worth millions of rupees and arresting two suspects.

Acting on directives of the SP Railway Police Multan Division, Amin Alam Naseem, the police intensified efforts to crack down on railway material thefts across the division.

Inspector Khalid Mehmood Saim, leading the Railway Police team, conducted a raid late last night based on a tip-off. The team intercepted a suspicious truck (Registration No. LES/1671) loaded with stolen railway materials, including tracks, nuts, bolts, plates and other valuable items.

The police team also arrested two suspects, identified as Qamar Abbas and Dildar Hussain. The accused were presented in court and police secured their physical remand to initiate further investigation. Authorities anticipate the recovery of additional stolen railway materials and the arrest of other culprits involved in a long-standing theft ring.

The operation has drawn widespread praise from social, political and business communities, as well as local residents. Many have commended the Railway Police for their swift and effective action, urging the Inspector General of Railway Police to launch a nationwide, indiscriminate crackdown against railway thefts to ensure the protection of public assets.

Non-customs-paid vehicle seized

The Motorway Police carried out a major operation on the M-5 Motorway, thwarting an attempt to smuggle a non-customs-paid vehicle. The operation, conducted near Multan, led to the seizure of a vehicle carrying Rs. 3.6 million in cash and five mobile phones. According to details, Motorway Police officers, while on routine patrol, spotted a speeding vehicle and signaled it to stop. However, the driver attempted to evade capture by accelerating. Sensing suspicious activity, officers set up roadblocks, successfully intercepting the vehicle near Multan.

Upon inspection, the vehicle’s documents were found to be dubious with fake number plates. Two suspects inside the car were immediately detained. The Motorway Police promptly informed customs authorities, who confirmed that the vehicle was non-customs-paid and being smuggled from Karachi to Islamabad.

During a thorough search, officers recovered Rs. 3.6 million in cash and five mobile phones concealed inside the vehicle. The seized vehicle, cash, mobile phones, and the detained suspects were handed over to customs officials for investigations.

DIG Motorway Police, Multan, Dar Ali Khan Khattak, appreciated the performance of the officials.