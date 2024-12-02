Monday, December 02, 2024
Rescue1122 handles 536 emergencies in Dir Lower

Monitoring Report
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Rescue1122 in Dir Lower handled 536 emergencies last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Sanaullah.

A spokesman for the district’s emergency service reported that the service responded to various emergencies, including 218 medical cases, 41 road traffic accidents, three fighting or bullet injuries, and ten fire incidents.

A total of 239 patients received first aid and were promptly transferred to hospitals. The emergency service received 3,849 calls, though more than 3,000 were found to be irrelevant or fake. In addition, fire safety and lifesaving training sessions were held at several schools, colleges, and universities.

Monitoring Report

