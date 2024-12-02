RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024 set to begin in Lahore

LAHORE - The RLK Group ITF Masters Championship 2024 (MT 200) is set to kick off at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore. Organized by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), the event has garnered an impressive response, with over 186 entries received from across the globe. According to PLTA Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), this international tournament will feature competitions across 18 categories, catering to senior players aged 35 to 75 and above. The categories include both singles and doubles events for age groups ranging from 35+ to 75+, showcasing the enduring passion and commitment of tennis enthusiasts worldwide. The large turnout not only highlights the global popularity of tennis but also positions Pakistan as a key destination for hosting international sports events. He added that the main draw matches are scheduled to begin today (Tuesday) at 10:00 am. The opening ceremony will take place later that day at 3:30 pm, with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President and renowned tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi gracing the event as the chief guest. All the finals will be held on December 7, 2024, providing an exciting conclusion to what promises to be a memorable championship. Rashid Malik also extended his best wishes to all participants, emphasizing the importance of such events in promoting tennis in Pakistan. “The participation of senior players from around the world is a proof to their dedication and love for the sport. This tournament is a proud moment for Pakistan’s tennis fraternity,” he remarked.