Roof collapse in Tank kills 3

December 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A devastating roof collapse incident occurred in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of three people, including a woman, as heavy rainfall brought destruction to the area. According to details, the tragic incident occurred in Tank where the roof of a house caved in due to rain and claimed three lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.  Rescue 1122 said that the relief efforts are underway and the injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Tank.

