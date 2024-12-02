Monday, December 02, 2024
Secondhand items in high demand as winter approaches

December 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD

ISLAMABAD  -  As the winter season approaches, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for secondhand items including clothes, woollen goods, blankets and shoes at Sunday Bazar in Islamabad. Shopkeepers at the Peshawar Mor Sunday Bazaar reported that due to high inflation, consumers are preferring to purchase secondhand goods, believing them to be of better quality and imported. “The consumers believe that second-hand stuff is imported and has a fine quality,” said a shopkeeper. Visitors to the market expressed their preference for secondhand clothing, jackets, shawls, shoes and even kitchenware as they can be purchased at relatively lower prices compared to brand-new items. “Jackets and sweaters are in the most demand and their quality is better than the brand-new items with a long shelf life,” said a visitor, Ibrahim.

Parents also find secondhand children’s clothing a practical choice as the garments often do not fit well in the next season.

Another customer, Hamdan said he came to the market to purchase large-sized shoes which are not easily available in regular stores.

“I bought shoes six months before and found them to be of good quality,” he added.

