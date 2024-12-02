The recent escalation in Syria only adds to the ever-growing list of events that starkly reveal the hypocrisy of the West, particularly in its self-proclaimed role as the guardian of morality and justice. As rebranded terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and ISIS gain ground in the region, it becomes clear that their foreign policy, one that thrives on chaos and bloodshed, has seamlessly aligned with the interests of Western powers. This alliance, which has existed for decades, continues to be conveniently obscured by mainstream media narratives.

At the same time, the contrasting treatment of groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, who are swiftly labelled as terrorists, while the very same Western powers quietly support or turn a blind eye to fundamentalist mercenaries branded as ‘moderate rebels’, is nothing short of astonishing. This blatant double standard demonstrates that language, far from being a neutral tool, has become an instrument of oppression and duplicity. The terminology used to describe these groups is not a reflection of their actions but a carefully crafted means to protect political interests.

Despite the digital age providing unprecedented transparency, the façade of Western morality remains unshaken, largely because it suits the geopolitical agenda. The West’s commitment to sustaining this narrative, even in the face of glaring contradictions, speaks to a deliberate effort to preserve the status quo. For all their claims to uphold justice, the reality is that the West’s approach is one of selective morality, strategically ignoring the truths that don’t serve their interests. If history is any guide, this duplicity will continue, unchallenged and unrepentant, until the very end.