Monday, December 02, 2024
Shehryar Afridi secures 21-day transit bail from Peshawar high court

4:39 PM | December 02, 2024
The Peshawar High Court has approved a 21-day transit bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi, enabling him to attend proceedings in the relevant courts.

The case was heard by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, who presided over Afridi's petition. In his plea, Afridi explained that he required transit bail to facilitate his appearance before the courts handling the cases against him.

He argued that the bail was necessary to ensure his compliance with legal obligations and the judicial process.

After considering the request, the court granted Afridi the 21-day transit bail, allowing him temporary relief to navigate his legal matters.

 As part of the order, the court directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs. 100,000 as a guarantee of his compliance.

