Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SHO among 2 suspended for corruption

NEWS WIRE
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Two police officers including Station House Officer (SHO) of FIEDMC police station have been suspended on charge of abuse of powers and corruption. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that CPO Kamran Adil had received complaints against SHO Ahmad Ammar and Muharrar Ghulam Mujtaba. He ordered an inquiry. The inquiry officer found both police officers guilty of abuse of powers and corruption. On receiving the inquiry report, the CPO suspended both the accused, the SHO and the Muharrar, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024