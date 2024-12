A shopkeeper was killed during a robbery at his tire shop on on Sunday night. Armed bandits entered the shop of 26-year-old trader Ahsan Arif and attempted to snatch his cellphone and cash.

During the robbery, the robbers opened fire, killing Arif on the spot before fleeing the scene.

Police were alerted and arrived at the crime scene, where they transferred the victim’s body to the hospital for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the incident.