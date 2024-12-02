Slow internet speed limits access in several cities including Karachi

KARACHI - In Karachi, users in North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Karsaz reported slow internet speeds, with netizens complaining of disrupted Wi-Fi services and issues with the popular messaging platform WhatsApp. Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Peshawar, people complained of problems with internet browsing, as well as uploading and downloading images, videos, and voice notes.

Similar issues were also reported across Balochistan including the capital Quetta where WhatsApp services have been affected. The disrupted internet access also adversely affected those engaged in online businesses. The internet issues were confirmed by Downdetector which showed Gmail, WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok outages spiking at around 11am today. Furthermore, the incumbent government has carried out multiple tests of its internet firewall, with the first and second trials conducted in July and August, respectively.

On both occasions, the trials slowed down internet speeds and disrupted digital platforms.