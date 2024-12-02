Speakers call for focus on media & information literacy for societal development

KARACHI - The speakers at a consultation forum on Sunday stressing the importance of a media-literate society said the approach was essential for cultivating a constructive and an informed societal discourse. The second provincial consultation was organized by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in collaboration with Media Foundation 360 at DHA Suffa University, Karachi, which gathered input from key stakeholders for developing Pakistan’s Media and Information Literacy (MIL) strategy. The speakers called for incorporating the MIL into the national curriculum at the primary level, and discussed exploring the delicate balance between media regulation and control.

The consultation prioritized inclusivity through diverse representation and brought together policymakers, media professionals, academics, and civil society experts, all contributing insights to the draft MIL strategy for Pakistan. The prominent speakers included Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Senator Sarmad Ali, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Group Chief Business Recorder Shahab Zuberi, Managing Director GEO News Azhar Abbas, Analyst Dr. Huma Baqai, Archaeologist Dr. Asma Ibrahim, Resident Editor Daily Pakistan Karachi Mubashir Mir, Cheif Librarian Agha Khan Univeristy Dr. Midrar Ullah, Journalist Afia Salam and Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University Karachi Brig. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Minhas.

Prof. Dr. Savera Shami, Research Lead on the MIL strategy Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media, Punjab Universtiy outlined the consultation’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement in shaping a contextually relevant framework.

The participants unanimously recognized the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression as a fundamental right while stressing that it must not be exploited to propagate disinformation or misinformation, which can erode societal trust and disrupt constructive dialogue.

They underscored that robust and effective governance by the State is pivotal in shutting down avenues that enable the spread of misinformation and disinformation. They highlighted that good governance, marked by transparency, accountability, and proactive policy measures, plays a fundamental role in protecting the integrity of the information ecosystem.

The event featured three focused sessions, each addressing key dimensions of Media and Information Literacy. The first session, “Building Resilient Societies: Media and Information Literacy as a Pillar of Social Cohesion,” explored how MIL can strengthen social harmony by fostering critical thinking and informed engagement.

The second session, “Building a Comprehensive Framework: The Convergence of Media, Information, and Literacy,” emphasized the need for an integrated approach to equip citizens with essential skills to navigate the digital landscape.

The final session “Cultural and Linguistic Diversity: A Cornerstone for Shaping MIL Policies” highlighted the importance of embedding Pakistan’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity into MIL policies, ensuring inclusivity and relevance while empowering communities through culturally sensitive strategies.