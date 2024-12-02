Sufiyan’s hat-trick propels Pakistan to Junior Hockey Asia Cup semifinals

MUSCAT - Pakistan’s junior hockey team stormed into the semifinals of the 2024 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup with a resounding 4-1 triumph over Malaysia on Sunday. The commanding victory also secured Pakistan’s berth in the Junior Hockey World Cup, set to take place in India next year. In a Group B clash between two unbeaten teams, Pakistan delivered a masterclass, spearheaded by a stunning hat-trick from Sufiyan Khan. The Green Shirts showcased exceptional skill and tactical superiority, leaving the young Malaysian side unable to match their intensity. Sufiyan wasted no time setting the tone, netting the opening goal just three minutes into the match. Despite Pakistan’s dominance in the first quarter, Malaysia clawed their way back in the second, with Adam Ashraf Johari equalizing in the 23rd minute. Undeterred, Pakistan regained their momentum in the second half. Sufiyan doubled his tally in the 35th minute, delivering a strike that once again put Pakistan ahead. Abdul Qayyum further extended the lead in the final quarter, making it 3-1. In the dying moments of the match, Sufiyan completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish, sealing Pakistan’s emphatic victory at 4-1. The win marked Pakistan’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. Prior to dismantling Malaysia, the Green Shirts had convincingly defeated China, Bangladesh, and Oman. With 12 points from four matches, Pakistan topped Group B, establishing themselves as strong contenders for the championship title.

Pakistan’s head coach lauded the team’s spirited performance, emphasizing their focus and resilience throughout the group stage. “This team has displayed immense character and determination, and we are ready to tackle the challenges in the semifinals,” he remarked.