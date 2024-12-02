Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Suspect arrested in Gujranwala for domestic violence against women

Suspect arrested in Gujranwala for domestic violence against women
Web Desk
6:18 PM | December 02, 2024
National

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in repeated domestic violence incidents in Gujranwala. The arrest was made following a report filed through the 15 Emergency Helpline.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, a concerned neighbor alerted authorities about ongoing violence in a nearby household. The caller reported daily instances of loud cries and sounds of physical assault emanating from the residence.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the perpetrator, the son-in-law of the household, regularly visited the house to assault his wife, who had been living with her parents. Other female family members who attempted to intervene were also subjected to violence. During one such incident, the suspect reportedly brandished a pistol, threatening the victims.

The Virtual Women Police Station (VWPS) swiftly dispatched police to the location. The suspect was arrested on the spot, and a case was registered against him.

PTI temporarily reassigns representatives in Judicial Commission amid legal challenges

The PSCA spokesperson emphasized that legal proceedings are underway, urging women to seek help by dialing 15 and pressing 2 to connect with the Virtual Women Police Station for immediate assistance in similar emergencies.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1733120220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024