Suspect arrested in Gujranwala for domestic violence against women

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has announced the arrest of a suspect involved in repeated domestic violence incidents in Gujranwala. The arrest was made following a report filed through the 15 Emergency Helpline.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, a concerned neighbor alerted authorities about ongoing violence in a nearby household. The caller reported daily instances of loud cries and sounds of physical assault emanating from the residence.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the perpetrator, the son-in-law of the household, regularly visited the house to assault his wife, who had been living with her parents. Other female family members who attempted to intervene were also subjected to violence. During one such incident, the suspect reportedly brandished a pistol, threatening the victims.

The Virtual Women Police Station (VWPS) swiftly dispatched police to the location. The suspect was arrested on the spot, and a case was registered against him.

The PSCA spokesperson emphasized that legal proceedings are underway, urging women to seek help by dialing 15 and pressing 2 to connect with the Virtual Women Police Station for immediate assistance in similar emergencies.



