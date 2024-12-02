As global energy demands rise alongside the need for sustainable solutions, thermal energy storage systems are emerging as a vital technology. In Pakistan, where energy shortages and extreme temperatures pose significant challenges, Compact Thermal Energy Storage (CTES) systems provide a promising answer to the nation’s heating and cooling needs.

CTES systems utilise advanced materials such as phase change materials (PCM) and thermochemical materials (TCM) to store thermal energy more efficiently than traditional methods. These materials enable compact storage, maintaining stable temperatures and minimising heat loss over time. In Pakistan, where temperatures fluctuate from scorching summers to icy winters, CTES can enhance comfort and reduce energy costs for both residential and commercial buildings.

One major benefit of CTES lies in its ability to optimise renewable energy sources. Pakistan’s abundant solar energy is underutilised due to inadequate storage. CTES systems, integrated with solar technologies, can store surplus solar heat during the day for use at night or in colder months. This maximises renewable energy usage, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and promotes environmental sustainability.

The applications of CTES extend beyond buildings, offering solutions for various sectors. In the industrial sector, CTES can support heat recovery by transferring heat between production stages, reducing waste and energy costs. This is particularly crucial for Pakistan’s manufacturing industries, which often operate on tight margins.

In residential settings, CTES systems address the rising demand for air conditioning in Pakistan’s hot climate by storing coolness during off-peak hours and releasing it during peak times. This reduces the strain on the electrical grid, enhancing its stability. CTES also ensures the efficient provision of domestic hot water, reducing energy consumption. The technology has transformative potential in cold storage for the food and pharmaceutical sectors, where precise temperature control is critical. CTES minimises energy use while preserving perishable goods, which is vital in Pakistan for reducing food waste and improving food security.

Finally, CTES supports seasonal thermal storage, enabling long-term energy storage across seasons. This is particularly advantageous in agriculture, where temperature control is essential for processes like drying and crop preservation.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.