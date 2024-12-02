Tayyab, bowlers lead Pakistan to thumping victory over Zimbabwe in first T20I

BULAWAYO - Pakistan registered a clinical performance to thump Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the opening match of the three-game T20I series at Queens Sports Club on Sunday.

A composed knock by Tayyab Tahir and a stellar collective bowling effort by bowlers ensured Pakistan claimed an emphatic victory.Opting to bat first, Pakistan displayed a steady start, reaching 52/1 at the end of the PowerPlay. Usman Khan anchored the top order with an aggressive 39 off 30 balls, smashing two fours and two sixes. He was well-supported by Saim Ayub, who contributed a brisk 24.

However, Zimbabwean spinners, led by skipper Sikandar Raza, tightened the screws in the middle overs. Raza’s economical spell of 1/14 in four overs put Pakistan under pressure as they managed just 69 runs in the next 11 overs.Pakistan’s innings was revived in the death overs by Tayyab Tahir and Muhammad Irfan Khan.

The duo of Tayyab and Irfan shared a quickfire 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just 34 balls. Tayyab remained unbeaten on 39 off 25 deliveries, striking four boundaries and a six, while Irfan’s 27 off 15 balls included three fours. The late surge propelled Pakistan to a competitive total of 165/4 in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe began their chase positively, scoring 60/2 during the powerplay. However, Pakistan’s spinners derailed their momentum as Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Muqim delivered impactful spells.Abrar dismantled the Zimbabwean top order with figures of 3/28, while Muqim spun webs around the middle order, claiming 3/20 in his four overs. Haris Rauf also contributed with his pace, taking 2/17. Despite Raza’s fighting 39, Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 108 in 15.3 overs. Tayyab Tahir, named player of the match, praised his partnership with Irfan Khan. “Striking with the old ball was a bit challenging, so my partner Irfan Khan and I devised a plan to stay till the end. Our focus was on maintaining strong communication, running hard between the wickets, and maximizing every opportunity. If hitting a six wasn’t feasible, we ensured to push for quick runs to keep the scoreboard ticking.”

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 165/4 in 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 39*, Usman Khan 39; Sikandar Raza 1/14) beat ZIMBABWE 108 in 15.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 39; Sufyan Muqim 3/20, Abrar Ahmed 3/28) by 57 runs.