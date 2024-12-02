Technical support for restoration of religious sites discussed

Lahore - Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a significant meeting at the National College of Arts (NCA) on Sunday, where discussions focused on the technical support required for the restoration and upgradation of religious places of worship, including Gurdwaras, churches, and other places of spiritual importance.

The meeting was attended by NCA Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafferi and faculty members of the institution. During the meeting, Arora emphasized the importance of collaboration with third-party experts to provide technical input and support for the restoration and preservation of these religious sites, ensuring their historical and cultural significance is maintained for future generations.

The NCA administration presented a comprehensive documentary that highlighted the college’s rich heritage and its role in fostering artistic excellence. Additionally, another archival documentary showcased the significant contributions of Sikh students during the era of Mayo School of Arts.

These documentaries provided the minister with a deeper understanding of NCA’s role in preserving cultural diversity.

The NCA administration also informed Minister Arora about an upcoming project – a documentary on the first-ever Sikh Vice-Chancellor of NCA, a significant figure in the college’s history. The minister lauded the initiative, emphasizing the importance of documenting such milestones that reflect the institution’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural unity.

Minister Arora also highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony and cultural unity, underscoring that projects like these would contribute to promoting peace and understanding among different communities. He hoped that the meeting was a step forward in strengthening the relationship between the provincial government, NCA, and various religious communities, focusing on the preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of interfaith dialogue.