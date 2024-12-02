Tourism safety measures set for Galyat winter season

NATHIAGALI - In accordance with directives from the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Galyat Shamim Ullah held a meeting with representatives of the Hotel Association and traders in Nathiagali to discuss the Winter Contingency Plan 2024-2025.

The meeting focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of tourists during the cold season and snowfall. Key measures include a ban on the use of gas cylinders and coal by tourists after midnight to prevent potential hazards.

Additionally, the dumping of construction materials along roadsides has been prohibited to prevent traffic disruptions and ensure smooth travel.

To support tourists and locals, petrol pumps have been directed to maintain an uninterrupted fuel supply throughout the season. The Hotel Association assured full cooperation with the administration to implement these safety measures effectively.