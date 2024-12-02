Training boosts mental health support for transgenders

Peshawar - A nine-month training program on mental health and psychosocial support for transgender individuals has been completed, empowering this vulnerable segment of society to better handle psychological stress and depression. The training, conducted by Handicap International in collaboration with GIZ, aimed to address the neglect and deprivation that often lead to mental health challenges in the transgender community.

Daud Rahim, a Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) trainer, stated that participants were educated on managing mental stress, decision-making, counseling, communication, and self-care skills.

They were also trained in Psychological First Aid (PFA), equipping them to provide initial support to their peers. The training enhanced their capacity in conflict resolution, problem-solving, and effective listening, complemented by physical exercises to alleviate stress and depression.

Rehan Liaqat, the project officer, highlighted that transgender individuals often experience marginalization and psychological trauma due to societal neglect. The program sought to instill independence and equip participants with skills to pursue respectful livelihoods. “The training has broken the dependency cycle on their gurus,” Rehan noted.

Devia, a participant, expressed hope for a better future, emphasizing a desire to lead normal lives and resolve their problems independently.

Another participant, Koko, called for societal acceptance and respectful treatment of transgender individuals, stating that societal attitudes significantly impact their mental well-being.

Trans rights activist Katrina praised the initiative for empowering the transgender community and steering them toward a more dignified life. She called for more programs like this to address the challenges faced by marginalized groups in Pakistan.