Two killed in separate violence incidents

Dera ismail khan - Two people were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan, police reported on Sunday.

In the first incident, unknown assailants killed Aziz Ullah alias Bugti on Dera-Chashma Road within the jurisdiction of Shorkot police station. Amjad, son of Muhammad Afzal, informed the police that he and his brothers, Aziz Ullah and Sana Ullah, were traveling home on a motorcycle when two unidentified men intercepted them and opened fire. Aziz Ullah died on the spot, while the attackers fled. Amjad also mentioned ongoing enmity in their native village of Paharpur.

In the second incident, a young man was tortured to death in the Giloti area under the jurisdiction of Giloti police station. Asghar Ali Marwat reported that his 28-year-old brother, Syed Khan Marwat, was found dead near Teacher Umar Khan’s home. Asghar stated that they had no known enmity, leaving the motive unclear.

Investigations into both cases are underway as authorities work to apprehend the culprits.