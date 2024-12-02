UAF VC calls for scientific agriculture to boost wheat production

FAISALABAD - Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), emphasized the need to bring agricultural research directly to the fields to increase per-acre productivity and modernize farming practices. He was speaking at the conclusion of a 15-day wheat campaign in village 125 Jaranwala. Dr. Sarwar stressed that research should not remain confined to libraries but must address challenges faced by farmers and industries. He praised the wheat campaign, where senior UAF students engaged directly with farmers to promote the use of certified seeds, balanced fertilizers, water-saving techniques, and expert recommendations to enhance wheat yield. Highlighting government initiatives, he pointed out projects providing green tractors, laser land levelers, and interest-free loans through Kisan Cards. He also urged timely sowing, zero-tillage practices, and proper soil analysis to ensure balanced fertilizer use and improved crop health. The Vice Chancellor cautioned against using untreated sewerage water for irrigation due to its health risks and emphasized maintaining Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) in produce. He also shared UAF’s achievement in developing genetically modified (GM) sugarcane varieties resistant to herbicides and pests, capable of significantly boosting yields. Assistant Director Extension Rizwan Amir commended the collaboration between UAF students and extension officers in promoting modern agricultural practices. Dr. Muhammad Naveed highlighted the importance of bio-fertilizers and addressing soil nutrient deficiencies, while Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif urged farmers to adopt advanced crop varieties and methods. The campaign highlighted the critical role of scientific farming in achieving sustainable agricultural growth and improving farmers’ livelihoods.