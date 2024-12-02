Monday, December 02, 2024
University of Mirpurkhas syndicate approves budget, strategic plan committee

Staff Reporter
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The University of Mirpurkhas successfully convened its second Syndicate meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon. The meeting was pivotal in shaping the future direction of the university, with several significant decisions finalized. According to a press release, key decisions of the meeting included the approval of the university’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 and the establishment of the Strategic Plan 2029 Committee to guide long-term development initiatives. The Syndicate also formally approved the official logo for the University of Mirpurkhas, symbolizing its identity and vision.

