Monday, December 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

US consul general extends good wishes on Sindh Culture Day

Scott Urbom and other consulate members also extend wishes in Sindhi, saying: “Sindh jo sakafati deharho mubarak hojay”

Our Staff Reporter
December 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The US Consul General in Karachi, Scott Urbom, and other members of the American mission on Sunday wished prosperity and joy to everyone celebrating Sindh Culture Day.

They recorded short video messages of peace and love for the Sindhi people on this occasion, extending their wishes in Sindhi as well. ‘Sindh jo sakafati deharho mubarak hojay,’ they said in separate messages. The United States extended its warmest wishes for prosperity and peace to the people of Sindh and Pakistan, he added. The consulate general on its social media accounts also wished everyone, “Happy Sindh Culture Day”.

“It’s time to honour the vibrant traditions of Sindh, a land that has inspired generations with its mystics, poets, and saints. “From its timeless Sufi teachings to its respect for cultural and religious diversity, Sindh embodies the spirit of unity, inclusivity, and tolerance. US Consulate General Karachi proudly joins in wishing the people of Sindh and Pakistan peace, prosperity, and joy on this special day.” The consulate also inquired about their favourite part of Sindh’s cultural heritage.

Children born with diabetes to get free insulin in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1733029624.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024