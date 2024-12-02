Women empowerment - an imperative to sustainable development

ISLAMABAD - In an era of gender diversity where the culture of inclusivity emerges as a trend for sustainable development, women’s representation in leadership positions and raising a breed of well-educated and trained women folk has become crucial for nations.

As women participation in policy making and execution, is now a global known fact, creating more and more education and leadership opportunities for female segment in countries like Pakistan where half of population comprises women, is an enormous challenge.

Better gender balance in business leadership is also inextricably linked with achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under United Nations (SDG 5); attainment of gender equality, is impossible without women’s sizable representation at the top.

By ignoring their vibrant participation, the nations’ not only lack revered values of justice, harmony and tolerance but also overall development and a sense of security against intolerant behaviors of male dominating societies.

“Women representation in different walks of life including economy, policymaking and management is important to ensure gender equality,” remarked Fouzia Khan Bhittani, an educationist from Quaid-i-Azam University. ”Traditionally in societies like ours, policies about women are formulated by men. The question is; how such policies formulated without representation of women, can be fruitful as women know more about their issues.”

She said women can bring different perspectives and viewpoints in decision-making ensuring innovative and better solutions for communities. “Their integration in decision making and policies for their welfare and economic independence, can address multiple societal problems.”

In this context she quoted the example of domestic violence where the women are subjected to a coercive living only because of their economic dependence on male family members.

“When they are solely dependent on male members and are not financially self-sufficient, they are obviously on a weaker side,” Fouzia Khan said. “Having women in leadership positions can provide them opportunity to contribute in nation building and breaking the shackles of stereotype thinking about their position and abilities in families and society as a whole.”

She said it is commonly observed that in many cases women executives deliver much better than the male hierarchy. “But, for elevating them to this pinnacle, we need a realistic thinking about women, provide them better education, training and employment facilities.”

As women comprise half of our population, keeping them away from education, training and better executive opportunities means that we are making half of our population non-productive and irrelevant to national progress.

Female doctors, teachers, jurists, executives and even preachers can have better understanding of feminine issue and their redressal and pave way for building a society offering equal and congenial living for our half of population.

“Women have the ability to wear many hats within their role. They often have a more balancing role in their career, household and taking guidance from others to perform better,” Fouzia Khan said.

In conservative societies like ours, commonly men at executive positions shy to indulge in sensitive feminine issues. Therefore, when there is a female executive especially at a women dominated institution or department, people of same genre can freely discuss sensitive issues and resolve them.