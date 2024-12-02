Women’s Wing celebrates PPP’s foundation day

Peshawar - The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Wing organized a women’s convention on Sunday to mark the party’s 57th foundation day.

Senator Rubina Khalid, President of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Wing and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, was the chief guest. The event was attended by a large number of female leaders and workers from across the province, including Senior Vice President and MPA Nighat Orakzai, Vice President Ajbar Jadoon, and other provincial cabinet and city officials.

In her address, Senator Khalid congratulated the party leadership and workers, celebrating PPP’s 57 years of democratic struggle and sacrifices. She emphasized that the party, founded by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was established to empower the marginalized and downtrodden.

She highlighted the PPP’s key role in strengthening democracy, fighting dictatorship, and introducing significant reforms such as the 1973 Constitution, nuclear deterrence, and providing basic rights like national identity cards and passports.

Senator Khalid also paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who carried forward her father’s legacy, advocating for the rights of the poor in difficult times.

She reiterated the PPP’s commitment to the welfare of underprivileged communities and its efforts in uniting the nation. She praised former President Asif Ali Zardari’s leadership and expressed confidence in Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s dedication to democratic stability and public service. The event concluded with a salute to the martyrs of democracy.