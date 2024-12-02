YPF to conduct consultative session for young legislators

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly will visit the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to conduct a “Consultative Session with Young Legislators on Upholding Human Rights Through Effective Parliamentary Practices” from December 2nd to 4th, 2024. The official visit to the Sindh Assembly, led by MNA and YPF President Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, follows the successful visit of the YPF delegation to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir in November 2024. This visit led to the establishment of a similar YPF forum in the AJK Assembly. The visit to Sindh aims to further the dialogue on youth empowerment, parliamentary practices, and human rights. During their visit, the YPF delegation will hold detailed discussions with the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and the Chief Minister of Sindh to strengthen inter-provincial parliamentary relations. A key highlight of the visit will be the “Consultative Session on Upholding Human Rights Through Effective Parliamentary Practices”, being conducted in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation for Education & Awareness (SFEA) and HumAhang For Rights. The consultative session will feature interactive group discussions and training led by Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Special Secretary (Special Initiatives of the National Assembly), and Muhammad Mushtaq, Advisor/Special Secretary (Legislation), along with the esteemed representatives and team members of SFEA. The session will enhance public speaking skills, communication skills, and social media skills for better outreach, while exploring strategies to effectively use parliamentary tools to promote human rights and youth empowerment. This consultative session will employ a hands-on approach, with practical training and collaborative group exercises. Equipping young legislators with the skills to advocate for human rights, to enable them to effectively integrate human rights into legislative work, promote inclusivity through legislation, and highlight urgent human rights violations during parliamentary sessions.

This visit and consultative session are pivotal in advancing the cause of human rights and youth empowerment through effective parliamentary practices.