Share:

LAHORE-Chairman Pakistan Trade Development Authority Zubair Motiwaala inaugurated the 8th Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2023 in the presence of major national and international industry stakeholders at Expo Centre-Lahore on Wednesday here.

Addressing the audience, Zubair Motiwala said that Pakistan Leather Show is a regular annual feature of leather industry of Pakistan, which provides an ideal opportunity for sector stakeholders with finest exposition of finished leather and quality leather produced in the country. “The PMLS 2023 will attract potential buyers and investors from China, Italy, Germany, Hong Kong, Cyprus, USA, UAE, Spain and Tunisia,” he said, adding that the mega event will provide great business opportunities and valuable information for entrepreneurs, investors and all other stakeholders of this promising industry.

Chairman PFMA - Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh said that Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2023 is the second largest footwear and leather exhibition in the world. Production and tanning of leather along with manufacturing of leather-goods is the second biggest export-oriented industry in the manufacturing sector of Pakistan. He said it is the third largest contributor towards the overall exports of the country. “The rapid growth of this industry has attracted many international buyers to invest into training facilities for this labor-intensive industry. These investments will improve the technical skills of the labor involved in manufacturing leather goods,” Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh said. He said that the event also features a special exhibition of the high-quality products being produced by the footwear-manufacturing industry of Pakistan.

Chairman PTA Mehr Ali said that Pakistan Leather Show is a regular annual feature of Leather Sector of Pakistan to provide effective opportunity for the industry with finest exposition of finished leather of all sorts, leather shoes, leather garments, leather gloves, leather products and allied industries of chemicals & machineries. The PMLS 2023 promises to be the biggest exhibition of leather-based products in the country’s history. This event will feature more than 100 national and international exhibitors. The foreign exhibitors also include many Chinese organizations, which have shown keen interest in the growing leather industry of Pakistan. Given the sheer scale of this show and its benefits for these businesses, the organizers have always received an overwhelming response from the customers and stakeholders. Maximum participation is also expected from the govt sector.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industries and other regulatory institutions are providing unprecedented support for this event too.