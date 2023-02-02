Share:

LAHORE - PML-N’s Shahid khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday resigned as the party’s senior vice president to give Chief organiser Maryam Nawaz an ‘open field’. Shahid khaqan Abbasi also confirmed the news circulating in media. Addressing the matter during an appearance on a private TV channel, Abbasi confirmed that he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif when Maryam was appointed as chief organiser, adding that he had expected the party to announce the development.

He said that the ‘basic principle’ behind the move was that Maryam should be provided with an ‘open field’ as she assumed the new responsibilities.

Giving the example of former premier Benazir Bhutto, Abbasi said that her first stint in power suffered due to conflicts with her father’s contemporaries. He said that during Benazir’s second term, there were “newer people” around which allowed her to move forward.