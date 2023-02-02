Share:

LOS ANGELES - This is not a drill: Be­yoncé is heading on tour. On Wednesday superstar singer announced her ea­gerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour” is coming with a post on her verified In­stagram account. Accord­ing to her official site, the tour will kick off in May at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and wind through Europe before hitting Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in July. The dates currently isted have the tour wrapping up in September at Caesars Super­dome in New Orleans. “Renaissance,” the Grammy winner’s seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then. Her last worldwide tour was “On the Run II” in 2018, which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.