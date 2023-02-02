Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain with light snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar ten degree centigrade, Karachi eleven, Quetta four, Gilgit three, Murree zero and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy and chances of light rain with light snow weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cold and partly cloudy weater in Jammu.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag one degree centigrade, Jammu eleven, Leh minus ten and Shopian and Baramula zero degree centigrade.