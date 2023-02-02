Share:

Attock - commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat ali chatta has said that Punjab government is taking all possible steps to improve administrative matters. He expressed these views during his visit to attock. During the visit, Deputy commissioner attock Dr. Hasan Waqar cheema, additional Deputy commissioner Revenue aitzaz aslam Marth, additional Deputy Commissioner General Zulfiqar ahmed, additional Deputy commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar akbar cheema and other officers were also present.

The commissioner visited Hasan abdal rural center and reviewed the relevant issues there and later presided over a meeting where all the district officers were present. the commissioner was briefed about the historical, geographical, touristic, mining and agricultural importance of the attock district and was apprised that 118 schemes are under completion as per the annual development program which will cost Rs 26376.82 million.

These schemes include 26 highway schemes, 22 schemes of building department, seven schemes of public health, three schemes of small dams, and two schemes of sports department. commissioner was also briefed about dengue, corona, polio and other important issues.

Dc attock apprised the commissioner Rawalpindi that attock district was on the top in price checking, controlling illegal movement of flour and other issues Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited under-construction 9.80 km Haji Shah Road which will be completed at the cost of Rs 986.693 million by the end of this year. commissioner was also briefed about the under-construction Mother and chikd care Hospital attock which will cost Rs 5320 million. commissioner Rawalpindi also visited District Headquarters Hospital, Attock Khurd flour checkpost and flour distribution point at People’s colony