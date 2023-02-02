FAISALABAD - Additional Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer awarded death sentence to the main culprit and life imprisonment to his accomplice in a robbery-cum-murder case, registered by Batata Colony police station.
According to the prosecution, one Rizwan, along with his accomplice, Ghulam Mustafa, had killed a citizen Shehbaz over resistance during a robbery some time ago. After observing the evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death penalty and life imprisonment to Rizwan and life term to Ghulam Mustafa.
The convict Rizwan was directed to pay Rs500,000 fine, and Ghulam Mustafa was ordered to pay Rs100,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convicts would have to undergo additional imprisonment.
FACTORY WORKER KILLED
A factory worker was killed when a machine cut his arm in Satiana police limits on Wednesday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said 70-year-old Shaukat Salaam of Mamonkanjan was working in a factory when his clothes entangled in the machine which chopped his arm, causing his death before shifting to a hospital.
Later, the police handed over the body to the family.
1,048 CRIMINALS ARRESTED DURING JANUARY
The police have claimed to arrest 1,048 criminals including 387 proclaimed offenders from different parts of Faisalabad during January 2023.
Giving some details, a police spokesperson said that the police arrested 238 illicit weapon holders and recovered 218 pistols, 12 rifles, 11 guns, 6 kalashnikovs, 10 repeaters, 6 revolvers and 1,180 bullets/cartridges from their possession from 1st to 31st January 2023.
Similarly, the police nabbed 302 drug traffickers and recovered 148.360 kilogrammes chars, 10-kg heroin, 23.610-kg opium, 27.230-kg bhukki (poppy dust), 170 grams ice and 785 litres liquor from them.
The police also nabbed 67 gamblers besides arresting 54 kite sellers during this period, he added.