FAISALABAD - Additional Sessions Judge Raja Sha­hid Zameer awarded death sentence to the main culprit and life imprison­ment to his accomplice in a robbery-cum-murder case, registered by Batata Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, one Rizwan, along with his accomplice, Ghulam Mustafa, had killed a citi­zen Shehbaz over resistance dur­ing a robbery some time ago. After observing the evidence and listen­ing to witnesses, the judge awarded death penalty and life imprison­ment to Rizwan and life term to Gh­ulam Mustafa.

The convict Rizwan was direct­ed to pay Rs500,000 fine, and Gh­ulam Mustafa was ordered to pay Rs100,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convicts would have to undergo additional imprisonment.

FACTORY WORKER KILLED

A factory worker was killed when a machine cut his arm in Satiana po­lice limits on Wednesday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said 70-year-old Shaukat Salaam of Mamonkanjan was working in a factory when his clothes entangled in the machine which chopped his arm, causing his death before shifting to a hospital.

Later, the police handed over the body to the family.

1,048 CRIMINALS ARRESTED DURING JANUARY

The police have claimed to arrest 1,048 criminals including 387 pro­claimed offenders from different parts of Faisalabad during January 2023.

Giving some details, a police spokesperson said that the police arrested 238 illicit weapon holders and recovered 218 pistols, 12 rifles, 11 guns, 6 kalashnikovs, 10 repeat­ers, 6 revolvers and 1,180 bullets/cartridges from their possession from 1st to 31st January 2023.

Similarly, the police nabbed 302 drug traffickers and recovered 148.360 kilogrammes chars, 10-kg heroin, 23.610-kg opium, 27.230-kg bhukki (poppy dust), 170 grams ice and 785 litres liquor from them.

The police also nabbed 67 gam­blers besides arresting 54 kite sell­ers during this period, he added.