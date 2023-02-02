Share:

A revised Circular Debt Management Plan has shown that Rs 952 billion will be added to the country’s enormous debt crisis. Clearly, the contingency plan is not working, and this is not the time for business as usual. The way out is by increasing the price of electricity, withdrawing energy subsidies to big export industries, and cutting non-essential costs. These changes are hard-hitting for an already burdened population and the revised plan also underlines that an increased base tariff will be enacted to recover losses in phases throughout the year.

Now that options are severely limited, the government can handle the situation in two ways. On the one hand, it will encounter difficult public perceptions so close to GE and will be in trouble with the consistent hikes. If the tariff increase is not implemented though, it will add to the snowball effect. The situation is already at its last resort with a Rs 2.43 trillion monster of debt in the power sector to tackle. If that isn’t urgent enough, there are also ongoing IMF talks and promises being made. The technical discussion has already started as the mission chief is in the country. Strict measures are being promised diligently on one end but efforts to save face in the public are also noticeable as the government denies increasing tariffs. It is better to be clear to the public about the tough times ahead instead of a confused narrative.

30 percent of the population is below the poverty line and relies on social sector programs, while many others are vulnerable. Policy measures should hence be harsh but also sensitive. Vulnerable populations can be targeted with relief efforts if possible and a larger tax cut must be aimed at the economically viable. If there is room for insulation from further shocks, then it must be a policy priority. Unfortunately, there is no other way for the situation to develop besides expenditure cuts and tax measures to bridge the fiscal hole. The only way to salvage the situation right now is by admitting fault, doubling down on a hard response, and learning from this debacle.