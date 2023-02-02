Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police is playing a vital role in crime prevention in the city. During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squad checked a total of 4,540 suspicious persons, motorcycles and vehicles, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Eagle Squad is working under a Safe City centralized system, which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention.

During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squad checked 1840 pedestrians, 1440 motorcycles and 1260 vehicles during special and snap checking out of which 14 suspicious individuals were shifted to different police stations, while 287 motorcycles and 10 vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Eagle Squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in different criminal activities. The Eagle squad also removed tinted glasses from 767 vehicles