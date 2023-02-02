Share:

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - A district and sessions court of Islamabad has granted bail to PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the sedition case here on Wednesday. The court accepted bail plea of the close aide of ex-PM Imran khan on condition that in future he would avoid issuing statements against constitutional institutions.

The court also ordered the politician to furnish surety bonds worth rs 20,000.

officials of kohsar police station had arrested Fawad Chaudhry on January 25, 2023 after filing a sedition case against. Fawad Chaudhry had hurled threats towards officers of election Commission of Pakistan (eCP). Meanwhile, authorities in Adiala Jail released Fawad Chaudhry after receiving bail orders issued by the Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani.

When the court took up the bail petition of Fawad, Faisal Chaudhry, Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari Advocates appeared on behalf of the accused and Saad Hassan presented arguments as the eCP’s representative. The investigation officer produced the case record before the court which accepted the bail petition. The judge remarked the public elected representatives and parliamentarians should not issue such statements.