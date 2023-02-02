Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday there was no future of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Speaking to media, Fawad Chaudhry took a swipe at PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said the latter should have consulted a psychologist rather than undergoing surgery. Calling for the dire need of stability in the country, Chaudhry alleged efforts were being made to destabilize it.

Recalling the PTI’s tenure, Mr. Chaudhry said, "During this period, not even a single event of bombing occurred in the country.” The Imran-led government played a crucial role for settling the matters with Afghanistan."

Taking a swipe at PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif, Mr Chaudhry said, “Mr Asif said Imran was responsible for bringing the terrorism in the country. His [Khawaja’s] statements reflect that how serious he was”.

Mr Chaudhry reiterated his demand for elections in Punjab and KP to be held within 90 days, saying, "If elections are not held in due time, then there will be a violation of the constitution."

Continuing to talk about the elections, he said, "If both the governors will not give the date for elections, then they can be tried under Article 6."