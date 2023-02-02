Share:

QUETTA - The federal government has accepted the demands of the provincial government regarding National Finance Commission (NFC) Balochistan and payment of NFC dues would be released soon. According to a handout issued by the CM Secretariat here on Wednesday, due to the non-payment of NFC share and increasing dues, the provincial government was under severe financial pressure. On the instructions of the Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Finance Minister Zamruk Khan Achakzai and Finance Secretary Qamber Dashti held a meeting with Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar regarding the NFC share. It said, “By paying the dues, not only the financial pressure on the provincial government will be reduced but also it will be possible to continue the smooth development process.”