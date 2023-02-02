Share:

MULTAN - Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Wing claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw for sharing obnoxious material, here on Wednesday.

According to FIA sources, the alleged outlaw named Aftab Ahmed son of Hashim Khan resident of Tibba Sultanpur was arrested for sharing obnoxious material, blackmailing, and harassing a complaint through social media.

Sub-Inspector Nabeel and Assistant Sub-Inspector Zeeshan Khan conducted the raid. The investigation against the outlaw is in progress.

ALARMING RISE IN INCIDENTS OF DACOITY AT NORTHERN BYPASS, NAWABPUR ROAD

Citizens express concern over rising incidents of dacoities at Northern Bypass, Nawabpur Road and other adjacent areas as about a dozen shopkeepers and wayfarers were deprived of cash and valuables, in limits of Gulgasht police station.

Three armed dacoits snatched cash from BJ Medical Store, Yameen Medical Store, Chaudhary Ashraf Poultry Shop, Chand Poultry Shop and some others.

Similarly, motorcycles were snatched from Sajid Qureshi and Talha. Citizens namely Rehmat Elahi, Allah Bux, Sajjad, and some others talking to media stated that Nawabpur Road and Northern Bypass had become permanent abodes of the dacoits. They demanded City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor ul Haq Rana to take notice and introduce a permanent police picket and also ensure early arrest of the dacoits.

CUSTOMS SEIZES SMUGGLED GOODS FROM GODOWN

The Staff of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, confiscated smuggled goods worth millions of rupees from a godown located in Laar area on Tuesday night. Official sources in Customs said on a tip of Custom Collector, M Tahir, the ASO team raided the godown and seized smuggled goods including cloth, dry milk, tyres and plastic shopping bags.

The sources informed that seven trucks loaded with raided goods were dispatched to the Customs warehouse.

Led by AC, Habib ur Rehman, the team consisted of inspectors, Arshad Nadeem, Shehryar and Abdul Samad, the source concluded.