Islamabad - Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged bread, many ready meals and most breakfast cereals, may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study has shown.

According to the study by the Uk-based Imperial School of Public Health, the researchers found that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with a greater risk of developing cancer overall. the study states that every 10 per cent increase in ultra-processed food in a person’s diet resulted in a 2 per cent increase in cancer overall, and a 19 per cent increase in ovarian cancer specifically, Medical Xpress reported.

Moreover, each 10 per cent increase in ultra-processed food consumption was associated with a 6 per cent increase in cancer mortality overall.

“This study adds to the growing evidence that ultra-processed foods are likely to negatively impact our health including our risk for cancer.

Given the high levels of consumption in Uk adults and children, this has important implications for future health outcomes,” said Dr Eszter Vamos, lead senior author for the study, from the School of Public Health. the researchers also discovered that higher consumption of ultra-processed foods was linked to an increased risk of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes in Uk adults, as well as a greater weight gain in Uk children from childhood to young adulthood.