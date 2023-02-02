Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Washington DC on a five-day visit. Sources in Washington yesterday confirmed that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would attend a prayer breakfast hosted by US President Biden today. Apart from attending the prayer breakfast, Bilawal is expected to meet Congressmen and senior US officials. He is also expected to interact with the Pakistani and US media. The sources said the foreign minister would also interact with the selected Pakistani community over the prevailing economic situation in Pakistan.