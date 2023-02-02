Share:

Just a day after the extremely tragic suicide bombing in Peshawar that claimed over 100 lives, a police station in Mianwali came under a gun attack by a group of heavily armed militants belonging to the TTP. As per reports, in the early hours of Wednesday, 20 to 25 armed assailants attacked the police station but were met with police personnel, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and other forces who fought gallantly and forced the militants to flee.

This attack is significant in the sense that prior to this, the TTP had so far targeted police stations and check posts in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan, so this was the first attempt at targeting a station in Punjab since the breakdown of the ceasefire. While it is encouraging to see that the attack was successfully repulsed and that there were no reported casualties of law enforcement personnel, it is concerning to see how the group is planning attacks in other parts of the country and its militants have already infiltrated new areas.

Both the military and political leadership have made it clear that there will be no tolerance for militancy, however, just mere rhetoric is not enough considering how significant gains have been reversed and that innocent blood is being spilt on a frequent basis. While in this case, the police officers received support from teams of three regions, in addition to the Punjab CTD, this may not be the case in every attack. Therefore, it is imperative for us to provide all the required resources and training to the police departments that are the front-line force in this fight against terrorism.

Promises have been made that the police and the CTD will be further strengthened and equipped with modern weapons, but we see the same reactive approach in play. Following the attack in Bannu, funds were released for the purchase of the weapons after it was reported that the militants had access to night vision equipment, which allowed them to overpower the forces and escape. This is unacceptable and only shows how under-resourced the police departments are. In addition to this, what is the broader plan to address radicalization in order to ensure that such groups are not able to gain any traction among citizens? These are all questions that have been around for over a decade, but there is nothing substantial that has been done to address these glaring issues.