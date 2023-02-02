Share:

Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of provincial assembly (MPA)Rai Haider Ali Khan along with his supporters has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Rai Haider Ali Khan was elected Punjab Assembly MPA from PP-101 Jaranwala.

The former PML-N MPA vowed to follow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s political agenda and expressed his confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

He also criticsed the PDM government for ‘ruining’ the country’s economy after the removal of Imran Khan as prime minister.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan has welcomed former PML-N MPA Rai Haider and his supporters on joining PTI.

Earlier, PML-N leader Mian Asif Manzoor announced joining PTI after his meeting with PTI leader Oan Abbas Bappi. The PML-N leader has announced joining PTI along with his supporters.

Mian Asif Manzoor is among one of the most politically influential people in Bahawalnagar. He would also participate in PTI’s long march along with his supporters.