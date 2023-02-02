Share:

OKARA - At least four people including a woman were killed and same numbers injured in multiple-vehicle collision here Tuesday-Wednesday midnight.

Rescue sources said that the accident took place at Faisalabad Road in Youngpur area of Okara where a passenger van, truck and a tractor trolley collided with each other.

Four people identified as Shazia, Siddique Ahmed, Shehzad and Shahadat hailing from Gojera were killed and four others injured in multiple collision of vehicles. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Hospital Okara for medico-legal formalities and police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.