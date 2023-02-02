Share:

SWABI - A delegation from the French embassy in Islamabad visited the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology to discuss possible collaboration between French universities and the Institute on Wednesday.

The delegation met French embassy delegation visits GIKI to discuss possible collaboration with the Rector, the Pro-Rectors, and members of the faculty. Participants included alumni from French institutions who are now working at GIK in several faculties. Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid welcomed the attendees and provided an overview of the GIK Institute’s progress since its inception in 1993 as a centre of excellence in engineering sciences and technology. He also informed the team about the past contributions of French academicians in various disciplines, including Electrical Engineering.

The Rector also discussed numerous technical and management fields. Later in the engagement with the students, the group provided a full presentation on how to gain admission to French universities.

The meeting went into great detail about future partnership opportunities and other elements of cooperation.