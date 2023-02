Share:

Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid said that the provincial government is committed for development of all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and work is being done under this agenda.

He was talking to a delegation led by former Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan.

Khalid Khursheed said that Hunza is important district with reference tourism and unique culture is the face of Gilgit-Baltistan, cannot be ignored.

Earlier,Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan briefed him about difficulties being faced by the people.