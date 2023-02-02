Share:

ISLAMABAD - Succumbing to the pressure from Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Office Management Group (OMG), the government has dropped the plan of imposing cut on the executive allowance to these groups, and instead, approved 150pc executive allowance (EA) to all cadres working in the federal secretariat.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif decided to eliminate the unfair difference in the salaries of the officers of the federal secretariat, said a statement issued here.

It has been decided that the government to give 150pc, on the 2017 basic salary, to those officers of the federal secretariat who were deprived of executive allowance from the previous decision.

The decision will be effective from January 1, 2023.

The decision was taken on the instructions of the prime minister after consultation with the finance minister, said the statement.

It is worth to mention here that the government had earlier decided that the executive allowance (EA) of 150 pc provided to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and OMG would be reduced to 100 pc so the economist, technical and other cadres, working in the federal secretariat, will also be provided with 100 pc EA to end discrimination among different groups.

However, the government decision to impose cut on EA of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Office Management Group (OMG) was resisted and they have confronted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the matter.

The move will silence hundreds of officers of economist, technical, information and other cadres of planning commission and other ministries/ division of federal secretariat who were protesting against ‘discriminatory’ policy of government for grant of 150pc executive allowance.

Interestingly, on one hand the government is working on an austerity plan to curtail the government’s expenditures, but at the same time it has approved 150pc EA for thousands of officers of the federal secretariat.

As per the details, after the pen down strike by the officers (BS17 to BS21) of technical, economist, information and other cadres of the Planning Commission and other ministries/divisions, the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Ishaq Dar had taken notice and held a meeting with the committee, consisting of the representatives of the protesting officials.

It is also worth to note that the federal cabinet had approved the executive allowance for the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and ICT Field Administration in BS 17-22 @ 1.5 times of the basic pay, in line with the al lowances granted by the provincial governments.

However, the memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance on 19 July, 2022 about the admissibility of the executive allowance excluded the officers of economist’s group, technical, information and other cadre working in federal secretariat, which constituted the federal secretariat in accordance with the Schedule-1 of the Rules of Business 1973.

As such, it had distorted the Cabinet’s decision of 10th June, 2022 and making it a discriminatory measure, which was not in accordance with the intention of the Cabinet while taking the decision about the executive allowance.