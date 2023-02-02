Share:

L AHORE - caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that training programme me for paramedics will soon be launched in all tehsil headquarters hospitals to upgrade this sector.

He said this while talking to the Young Paramedics Association which called on him, here the other day. The YPA delegation is headed by President National Health Programme Rukhsana Anwar and President Syed Younas Bokhari which apprised the minister of issues regarding service structure, risk allowance, remuneration of polio and Covid staff and LHWs and lady health supervisors in detail. The minister assured that their issues would be solved at top priority. Dr Jamal Nasir said that promotion channels of LHWs and LHSs working in IRMNCH would be made easy.

The minister health directed to clear arrears of Covid-3 and 4 staff immediately and approach the WHO to raise remuneration of polio workers. He said that his doors remain opened always for doctors, nurses and paramedics. He believes in service to mankind which holds my top priority, Dr Jamal Nasir said.